Michigan State to hold in-person commencement for 2020 grads

Michigan State University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in September for 2020 graduates who didn't get to participate last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies will be held Sept. 17-20 at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center for 2020 graduates across the spring, summer and fall semesters.

“Last year, we were all incredibly disappointed to not be able to celebrate together in person the incredible graduates," said MSU President Samuel Stanley, Jr. "While we did present virtual options, we realize it was difficult for many of the graduates and their families to not gather together in person. We are proud of each and every Spartan graduate and look forward to the positive impacts they will make with their outstanding MSU education.”

MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff added that in-person commencement ceremonies were promised to those who graduated in 2020.

“The 2020 and 2021 classes persevered through a time of unprecedented challenge," said Woodruff. "These celebrations are as much about these graduates’ fortitude and resilience as their academic accomplishments.”

Graduates from the summer 2021 semesters will be offered the option to graduate during the September ceremonies or participate in commencement in December.

Commencement ceremonies also will be live-streamed through MSU’s commencement website.