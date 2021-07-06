Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Thumb region in SE Michigan

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday night for eastern Michigan in the Thumb, including Sandusky, Croswell and Marlette

The warning lasts until 11:45 p.m. An earlier warning included Barnes Lake-Millers Lake, Millington and North Branch on Tuesday night.

The weather service is warning anyone in the path of the storm to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Winds up to 60 mph and penny-size hail are expected in southern Tuscola County and northern Lapeer County.

A warning for Barnes Lake-Millers Lake, Millington and North Branch expires at 11:15 p.m., the weather service said on Twitter.

A special marine warning had earlier been issued for the Inner Saginaw Bay southwest of Point Au Gres to Bay Port and Outer Saginaw Bay and southwest of Alabaster to Port Austin to Inner Saginaw Bay. That warning was set to expire at 10:15 p.m.

The weather service warned that torrential rainfall was occurring in the storm and could lead to flash flooding.