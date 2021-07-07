Michigan State Police probe counterfeiting scam targeting farm stands

Police are investigating a scam using counterfeit money at farm stands and small markets around the state.

The suspects purchase large orders of fruit and produce and pay in fraudulent bills, according to the Michigan State Police.

Police said Wednesday that they believe Traverse City might be the next target, but declined to provide further details on areas in the state hit by the scam so far. A total number of incidents has not been released, either.

According to a press release, one incident involved a seller realizing the bills were fake too late and losing $1,400 worth of goods.

MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said sellers should remain vigilant, but only for large orders.

"For these vendors, it's not going to be the person buying small quantities of produce here and there," he said. "They are buying large quantities of produce and passing counterfeit bills."

Police are urging vendors to use caution and report any suspicious activity.