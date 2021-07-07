One person dead, 3 others sickened after possible overdoses

Associated Press

Grand Rapids — One person has died, and three others hospitalized following possible drug overdoses in Grand Rapids.

Police officers and fire officials responding to a 911 call about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday found two people unconscious in a vehicle, police said.

While treating those people, paramedics were notified of a third person who was nearby and unresponsive. That person was given multiple doses of naloxone which is used to reverse the effects of opioids.

Authorities then were told that a fourth person in the area was unresponsive. Officers responded, but that person was pronounced dead at the scene about 6 a.m., police said.