Body of diver inspecting Consumers Energy facility on Kalamazoo River found

A diver who disappeared while conducting an underwater inspection Wednesday of a Consumers Energy facility in western Michigan was found dead, officials said.

The diver's body was found before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Kalamazoo River at the utility company's Calkins Bridge Dam, they said.

An Allegan County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the man's body from the river with the help of several other public safety agencies, according to the Jackson-based company.

"Our hearts go out to this individual’s family, friends and co-workers during this tragic time," Consumers Energy said in a statement.

"Safety remains our top priority and we will work with local authorities as an investigation regarding the cause of this incident is conducted."

