Michigan Community College Association president to retire

Michael Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Associationfor the last 15 years, is retiring at the end of the year, officials announced Friday.

The organization thatlobbies for 28 public community colleges in Michigan has launched a search for a new leader.

“Over the past 15 years, Michael has served as an outstanding leader for community colleges across the state,” said Dr. Dale Nesbary, MCCA board chair and president of Muskegon Community College. “The impact he has made during his tenure with MCCA will be felt for years to come and we wish him the best of luck in his retirement.”

The MCCA will be accepting applications for its next president until July 30.

The organization said it is looking for a candidate that will focus on strategy, finance, board management, advocacy, operations and program delivery to sustain the organization.

Prior to joining the association, Hansen worked for the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency for 18 years where he was a chief analyst for capital outlay and community colleges. An alum of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, Hansen also taught in DeWitt Public Schools and other Lansing area school districts.

Hansen, who turns 59 on Monday, said he had planned to retire before he reached 60 and was fortunate to be able to do so. He plans to spend his retirement with his family and also on his hobbies that include singing in a barbershop quartet, community theater, announcing at professional horse competitions and boating.

“I am extremely grateful for my time spent with MCCA,” said Hansen. “Working alongside Michigan’s 28 public community colleges has been an amazing opportunity and I am so proud of the work our team has been able to accomplish. I have no doubt that this organization will continue to do great things on behalf of Michigan’s community colleges in the years to come.”

