State warns of high bacteria levels at 14 Michigan beaches

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality says 14 public beaches are closed or have contamination advisories after heavy rains and other issues caused high bacteria levels in the water.

Three of the beaches are located in Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan. Senior Center and Sunset Park beaches have contamination advisories due to "storm water runoff," according the state's site. There is also an advisory for Traverse City State Park beach but the source of the high bacteria levels are unknown as of Friday morning.

Five beaches in Oakland County are closed due to storm water runoff that caused high bacteria levels. Those beaches are Walnut Lake, Cass Lake, Pontiac Lake, Handsome Lake and Crooked Lake at Independence Oaks County Park.

Additional beach advisories and closures around the state:

Bath Township Park Lake Beach of Clinton County has a contamination advisory in effect due to high bacteria levels; the source is not yet know.

Beaverton City Park of Gladwin County has a contamination advisory in effect due to high bacteria levels, the source is not yet known.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach of Macomb County has a contamination advisory in effect due to high bacteria levels, the sources is not yet know.

South Linwood Beach Township Park of Bay County closed as of July 8, the source of high bacteria levels is not yet known.

Stratford Woods Park Beach of Midland County is closed as of July 8 due to storm water runoff causing high bacteria levels.

Marquette South Beach of Marquette County is closed as of July 8, the source of the high bacteria levels is not yet known.

A number of beaches were closed last week due to high bacteria levels.