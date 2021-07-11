Metro Detroit expected to have on and off showers Sunday

Metro Detroit is expected to see on and off showers Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Rich Pollman, a meteorologist with the weather service in White Lake Township, while there is a possibility of a stronger rain, he does not expect anything too out of the ordinary.

"We could see a heavier burst of rain with the afternoon rain showers, but that's on the order of a 10% chance at most," Pollman said. "For the most part, it's going to be the light rain."

Southeast Detroit received between one tenth and two tenths of an inch of rain overnight, Pollman said. Areas near the Ohio border had rainfall hitting closer to a quarter of an inch.

And in the northern suburbs, overnight rainfall was just "enough to wet the ground" at a few hundredths of an inch, Pollman said.

The rain comes after some Metro Detroit communities experienced flooding on roads and in homes two weeks ago.

AHarring@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @alex_harring