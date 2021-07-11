MSP investigates after trooper fatally shoots man in Shiawassee County

Michigan State Police are investigating after a trooper on Saturday shot and killed an Owosso man who he said fired a weapon at him in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.

A trooper from the Flint post was investigating a person walking in the area and acting unusual at about 6:21 p.m. Saturday on Brewer Road near Morrice Road.

When the trooper approached the 37-year-old man from Owosso, he became combative, according to a preliminary investigation. The trooper used a Taser on the man, which wasn't effective.

Police said the man fired a weapon at the trooper, who attempted to take the weapon, but the man was able to aim again at the trooper, who returned fire and fatally wounded the man.

The trooper was uninjured and remained on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said.