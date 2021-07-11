Man fatally shot by police in Upper Peninsula identified

WLUC-TV

Iron River – Authorities have identified a man fatally shot by police in the Upper Peninsula community of Iron River last month, but released few other details.

The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office identified the man as David Ronald Bridgette. His age was not released.

Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Chad DeRouin said a county sheriff’s deputy and an Iron River police officer were sent for a well-being check around 4 p.m. on June 24, according to WLUC-TV. While on the scene, officers fired shots.

DeRouin said in a statement that he wouldn’t release further information “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

“I understand the public’s interest and need for transparency,” DeRouin said. “Once I have the full investigation and have had time to thoroughly review everything further details will follow.”

Police had previously only identified the deceased man as a “suspect.”

Michigan State Police were asked to investigate the shooting at the request of Iron River police and the sheriff’s office.

Iron River is a community of about 3,000 people.