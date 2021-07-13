Flint residents press for more money in $641M water settlement

Flint residents on Tuesday excoriated the lawyers who negotiated the $641 million settlement in the water crisis case, calling for the judge to toss the agreement and resume bargaining so they would get more money for their suffering.

The spirited arguments were made in front of U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy of Michigan's Eastern District, who heard from lawyers on Monday who defended the settlement. Residents complained about their legal representation and held a Tuesday press conference outside of the Genesee County Circuit courthouse to emphasize their arguments.

The prospect of $202 million being diverted from victims of Flint's lead-tainted water to pay for the lawyers who have argued their cases has raised concerns among some residents and legal experts who argue the attorney fees are too much.

The request would account for a 32% share of the $641.25 million settlement. The attorneys have argued they had invested thousands of hours over a half-decade to achieve justice for Flint residents affected by the city's lead-tainted water.

The settlement includes provisions ensuring about 80% would go to individuals who were minors when exposed to the lead-tainted water, especially kids who were younger than six years old. Another 18% of the funds will go to adult claims and property damage claims, 2% will go toward special education programs in Genesee County and 1% will toward business loss claims.

In remarks to the court, residents described the amount of money available to them as classic racism.

Residents complained about a cap on punitive damages, arguing they deserve the maximum benefit for a lead contamination crisis that made headlines around the world. Criminal charges also are pending against nine former Flint and state officials, including former Gov. Rick Snyder.

"The people of Flint have been subjected to unprecedented harm and hardship, much of it was caused by structural and systematic discrimination and racism that has corroded our city, our institution and our water and their pipes for generations to come," said Carlington Dumas, the first speaker who identified himself as a former leader of the Flint NAACP.

"I want to say that this settlement is unjust, it's unfair, it borders with racism and discrimination," Dumas said. "We were kicked to the curb. We were not included in the lawsuit."

Levy was joined by Genesee County Circuit Judge Joseph Farah in his courtroom to listen to the complaints of residents firsthand. Both presided over the hearing.

Flint Councilman Eric Mays told the judges that once the water switch happened, "the water was brown, people breaking out with hair loss, common sense told me something was wrong."

Mays said he's hugely disappointed in the settlement and told the judges, "I helped recruit some of these lawyers. People that I represented needed help. We needed legal help."

"And even an elected official like me, who studied (the settlement) from beginning to end, kept up with it, I never knew they would drop me like a hot potato for having an objection," Mays said. "An objection of a $1,000 cap. Now I have no representation after years. That's not fair. That's not reasonable. That's no adequate representation."

More than 50,000 unique registrants have filed to be part of the settlement, with class action participants representing about 18% and individual litigants making up about 82% of those seeking damages. Another 21,655 individuals need additional review to determine if they are unique registrants, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Levy gave preliminary approval to the state's $600 million settlement in January. The city of Flint, Rowe Professional Services Co. and McLaren Regional Medical Center also joined the settlement, contributing about $41 million extra.

Residents had 60 days after Levy's preliminary approval in January to register to participate in the program.

By August, the state is expected to begin the claims period, a 120-day window during which residents can file documents to support their claims.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming