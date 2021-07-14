Body of unidentified male recovered from Lake Michigan

Associated Press

Michigan City, Ind. — The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of an unidentified male from Lake Michigan at Michigan City, Indiana, conservation officers said.

The Coast Guard recovered the body Tuesday afternoon near the Michigan City Lighthouse, officers said.

A boater had seen the body and reported it to authorities, said Officer Tyler Brock said.

It appeared the male had been in the water for more than a couple of days, Brock said.

The victim was described as a white or Hispanic male with dark hair and wearing dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes. Anyone with any information was asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.

More:Michigan seeks to ban swimming at state beaches in high-wave conditions