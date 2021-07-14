Former Michigan State star Keith Appling ordered to stand trial in Jackson shooting

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling, who is being held on a murder charge in connection with the death of a Detroit man, will stand trial in a separate Jackson County assault case.

Jackson County District Court Judge Joseph Filip bound Appling over Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to do bodily harm and felony firearm in connection with a May 2 shooting at his girlfriend's Jackson home.

Appling, 29, of Detroit is accused of shooting at a man who had come to the house to discuss a child he shares with a woman who lives there. The man was not hit by any bullets but his vehicle was struck during the incident which occurred around 11:30 p.m., Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka told The Detroit News last week.

"The defendant came out and began firing at the victim," said Jarzynka. "The victim got in his car and left the scene. His vehicle sustained bullet holes."

No trial date was listed on the court's website.

In the Detroit case, Appling is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting Clyde Edmonds, 66, May 22 in the 13000 block of Whitcomb on the city's west side. Edmonds' wife is the first cousin of Appling's mother.

Appling was denied bond in the Detroit case.

Appling's girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, 28, of Jackson, is charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a peace officer in connection to the May 22 Detroit shooting.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 in 36th District Court in Detroit to determine if the cases proceed to trial.

