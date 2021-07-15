Lake City man arrested after meth discovered in car during traffic stop

Lake City — Michigan State Police arrested a 38-year-old man Thursday for possession of methamphetamines after he was pulled over for speeding.

Troopers stationed at MSP's Houghton Lake Post were standing outside their patrol car when a vehicle with no license plate drove past.

The officers proceeded to tail the vehicle when they clocked him going 90 miles per hour and "disregarding several stop signs," according to a release put out by MSP on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

When attempting to pull over the suspect, the vehicle's brakes locked up causing him to slide through a stop sign located at the intersection of East Main Street and North Maple Street.

It was discovered that the driver did not have a valid driver's license and he was consequently put under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine between the driver's side seat and the door.

The suspect is currently in the Missaukee County Jail pending his arraignment.