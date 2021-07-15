Guess what? More rain is coming, especially for southeast Michigan

The Detroit News

It's becoming a familiar warning for Michigan residents: Rain, storms and a chance of severe weather are in the forecast today and that could last into Saturday.

The National Weather Service says "damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be the main threat with heavydownpours likely" Thursday afternoon in central Michigan and especially across Metro Detroit and counties south to the state line.

"The best chance for heavy rain today will (be) south of M-59. The front stalls near or just south of the MI/OH border tonight with showers/storms possibly continuing along it overnight."

But it isn't isolated to southeast Michigan. Early Thursday, areas of northern Michigan were seeing steady rain. "Shower and thunderstorm activity to continue across northern Lake Huron through mid-morning ahead of low pressure tracking across the upper Great Lakes," the weather service says.

And, the news gets worse for those in southeast Michigan tired of raindrops.

"The next window for heavy rain then occurs Friday afternoon and evening mainly for the Metro Detroit area and south to the border," according to the weather agency. "... rainfall totals through early Saturday range from around 1 inch near the M-59 corridor to near 2 inches close to the MI/OH border. Localized totals could exceed 3 or 4 inches where repeated rounds of storms occur. These amounts would bring concern for flooding of urban and low-lying areas as well as rises on area rivers."

Thursday won't be a good day for swimming in Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service says that through this evening, high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected in western Michigan's Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. "Conditions will be especially hazardous near the south piers this morning, though the north piers at beaches north of Muskegon may also see hazardous currents during the middle of the day," according to the weather service.