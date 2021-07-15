N.C. woman accused of stabbing mother in arm on northern Mich. road trip

A 45-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of stabbing her mom in the arm while on a road trip in northern Michigan, state police said.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were called at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a location on South M-32 Highway near Cour Avenue in Mayfield Township in Grand Traverse County.

They spoke with the people involved and witnesses.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 64-year-old Mesick woman, her daughter and two grandchildren were returning from a camping trip in the Upper Peninsula in a vehicle.

The woman and her daughter, a 45-year-old woman from Havelock, N.C., had apparently been arguing the entire trip. The fight escalated when the daughter lit a cigarette in the car and refused to extinguish it.

Police said the mother pulled over to confront her daughter. At that point, the daughter produced a three-inch folding knife and stabbed her mother in the forearm.

Troopers arrested the daughter and recovered the knife at the scene. Her mother was taken to a hospital and treated for the wound on her arm.

