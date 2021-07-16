Lenawee Co. judicial building closed following bomb threat Friday

Lenawee County's Rex B. Martin Judicial Building is closed Friday after a bomb threat was made against the courthouse, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call at about 8:50 a.m. during which a man made the threat, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. The "caller was extremely vague about the threat," officials said.

Security officers in the courthouse, which is located in Adrian about 72 miles southwest of Detroit, evacuated the building.

Officials said a Michigan State Police bomb-detecting dog was used to search the building, but no explosives were found.

Court staff said in a statement that though the building was cleared of any threat, it will remain closed for the day.

