Port Huron woman accused of attacking woman with hammer

A Port Huron woman is accused of attacking another woman with a hammer before jumping out a second-floor window to escape a fire Thursday, police said.

Officers were called at about 3 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Gillett near Lapeer Avenue and 10th Street for a report of an assault.

They spoke to a 48-year-old woman who told them a woman broke into her home and assaulted her with a hammer.

Police tried to speak to the suspect, who remained inside the victim's home, but she refused to answer the door or leave the house, according to authorities. As officers set up a perimeter around the house and waited for backup, they saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the residence. Firefighters were called immediately.

When officers saw flames coming from the home they tried to enter, but couldn't because of heavy smoke, officials said.

The suspect jumped from a second-story window onto some cars and she was arrested.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police said medics took the suspect to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and any injuries she may have sustained in the jump from the house.

Charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or its Criminal Investigative Division at (810) 984-9711.

