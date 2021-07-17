3 dead, 2 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses camp site

The Detroit News

Woodstock Township — Police are investigating the deaths of three men in a travel trailer Saturday at a campground near the Faster Horses Festival.

EMS and Lenawee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the campground at the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway at 1:27 p.m. A caller concerned after not hearing from their friends asked police to check on them near the music festival at the Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles west of Detroit.

Upon arriving, deputies found five men in their early 20s inside the travel trailer, all unresponsive. CPR was administered but three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials believe the men suffered carbon monoxide positioning from a generator that was positioned near the trailer.

No further information was available Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Michigan State Police reported a 30-year-old woman died at the festival.

The woman, who was from Croswell, was found dead at about 7:30 a.m., detectives from the First District Special Investigation Section said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.