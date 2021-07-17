Michigan Senate rescinds media fee

The Michigan Senate is rescinding a fee it required media to pay to have access to the Senate floor.

The Senate Business Office will reimburse media members who already paid the $20 fee, said Abby Walls, a spokeswoman forSenate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's office.

The Senate began requiring reporters to register for media credentials to gain access to the Senate floor in January 2020. The press pass included a $20 fee.

The new policy wasn't fully enforced until recent weeks, after the Senate floor reopened its press area on the chamber floor June 1 post-pandemic.

The House requires similar media registration for gaining access to the chamber floor, but House leadership does not charge money for the pass.