Police seek public's help in woman's death at Faster Horses music festival

Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the death of a woman at a weekend music festival in southern Michigan.

Melissa Donna Havens, 30, of Croswell was one of four people who were found dead Saturday while attending the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Three men in their early 20s died from exposures to carbon monoxide in a travel trailer. Two other men found in the trailer were hospitalized in critical condition with carbon monoxide poisoning, said the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

Havens died in a separate incident from the men, said the Michigan State Police. The cause of her death is unknown.

The state police are trying to find or identify a man who was with the woman within 24 hours of her body being discovered Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

The man is described as being in his 30s with short black hair, a short beard and wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daniel Drewyor of the state police at (734) 819-8192.

The woman will undergo an autopsy and toxicology exam, said the state police.

A spokesman for Faster Horses said the festival was sorrowful about the deaths.

“Faster Horses Festival is deeply saddened by the traffic losses this weekend,” said the spokesman. “Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.”