Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to bomb threat, state police say
MICHIGAN

Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to bomb threat, state police say

The Detroit News
The Mackinac Bridge was closed Sunday afternoon because of a bomb scare.

The bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas was closed in both directions shortly before 2:30 p.m., said Michigan State Police.

Boat traffic was also diverted away from below the bridge by the Coast Guard.

Cars are backed up in St. Ignace on Sunday afternoon after the closure of the Mackinac Bridge.

The police didn’t release any additional details.

The bridge's Twitter account @mackinacbridge asked people to stay away from the bridge.

"Please stay clear of the area," it tweeted at 2:28 p.m.

The Twitter account said it will provide updates when it receives them.

