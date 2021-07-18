Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to bomb threat, state police say
The Detroit News
The Mackinac Bridge was closed Sunday afternoon because of a bomb scare.
The bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas was closed in both directions shortly before 2:30 p.m., said Michigan State Police.
Boat traffic was also diverted away from below the bridge by the Coast Guard.
The police didn’t release any additional details.
The bridge's Twitter account @mackinacbridge asked people to stay away from the bridge.
"Please stay clear of the area," it tweeted at 2:28 p.m.
The Twitter account said it will provide updates when it receives them.
Come back to The Detroit News for more on this story.