Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to bomb threat, state police say

The Mackinac Bridge was closed Sunday afternoon because of a bomb scare.

The bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas was closed in both directions shortly before 2:30 p.m., said Michigan State Police.

Boat traffic was also diverted away from below the bridge by the Coast Guard.

The police didn’t release any additional details.

The bridge's Twitter account @mackinacbridge asked people to stay away from the bridge.

"Please stay clear of the area," it tweeted at 2:28 p.m.

The Twitter account said it will provide updates when it receives them.

