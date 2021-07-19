FBI agent in Whitmer kidnap case arrested following domestic incident

One of the lead FBI agents who helped thwart a plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was arrested and appeared in a western Michigan courtroom Monday, accused of assaulting his wife during a domestic incident.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo was arraigned Monday in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo on a count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was freed on a $10,000 bond and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

His arrest comes at a key juncture in the criminal case against five men charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Defense lawyers last week leveled a broader attack on the foundation of a high-profile case involving alleged violent extremism.

Court filings last week revealed a defense strategy that involves suppressing evidence, attacking the work of FBI agents and claiming FBI informants entrapped men accused in the conspiracy. Five men are awaiting an October trial in federal court in Grand Rapids, though one defendant has asked U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker to move the trial out of Michigan, arguing media conduct and coverage had "corrupted the potential trial atmosphere."

Trask has worked for the FBI since 2011 and served as the FBI's public face in the Whitmer case, testifying in state and federal courts about the investigation. He has worked on cases involving espionage, terrorism and domestic extremism investigations.

There was no immediate comment Monday from an FBI spokeswoman and additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The arrest is the second potential problem in the case to emerge in recent months.

In March, prosecutors indicted an informant who sources say helped the FBI infiltrate the alleged conspiracy, a rare legal development. The indictment of Wisconsin resident Stephen Robeson after a prolonged period of cooperation suggests the relationship between Robeson and the FBI is destroyed and that prosecutors do not plan on using him at trial, legal experts said.

But defense lawyers can try to call him as a witness and attack Robeson's credibility.

Trask testified in federal court in January against Delaware resident Barry Croft, an accused plotter who is portrayed as the group’s bomb maker. Trask identified Croft as the national leader of the 3 Percenters, a small militia that participated in the Jan. 6 insurgence at the U.S. Capitol.

During the court hearing, Trask helped provide context about multiple undercover recordings that included Croft. At the time, prosecutors wanted Croft held without bond, saying he was a violent extremist.

Defense lawyers have portrayed their clients as tough talkers who were exercising their First Amendment rights who never carried out any kidnapping plot.

“Croft was saying he was granted permission from God to commit murder, correct?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler asked the FBI agent.

“Correct,” Trask said.