Michigan reports big increase in Legionnaires' disease in early July

Michigan experienced a 596% increase in reported cases of Legionnaires' disease in the first two weeks of July compared to the same time period a year ago.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services noted some environmental factors, such as rainfall and heat, can exacerbate the prevalence of Legionnaires'.

Still, the department noted the 107 cases reported cases in 25 counties between July 1 and July 14 is "higher than expected for Michigan for this time of year." The two-week total represented a significant increase from the 16 cases reported in the same time period in 2020 and the 41 cases over the same two weeks in 2019.

“Recent weather trends including rain, flooding and warmer weather may be playing a role in the rise of reported legionellosis cases this summer,” the state's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said in a statement. “We want everyone to be aware of Legionnaire’s disease, especially if they may be at higher risk for illness and we ask that healthcare providers remain vigilant, and test and treat appropriately.”

Legionella bacteria fair better in the heat of the summer and early fall and in stagnant water, according to the state. As buildings reopen after the pandemic, they also could serve as a source of exposure to the bacterial growth.

Legionella bacteria can cause two types of infections — a mild form called Pontiac fever and Legionnaires' disease, which includes symptoms such as fever cough and pneumonia, according to the state health department.

The state is working to inform health care providers of the increase, which included 68 cases in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Physicians should keep in mind the increase if a patient has pneumonia or is susceptible to the infection.

The infection doesn't spread person-to-person but is transmitted through the inhalation of vapor or mist containing the bacteria.

People at risk of getting the infection include smokers, those with lung disease, people with weakened immune systems or people over 50. Exposure risk also is increased if individuals have had a recent stay at a healthcare facility, had recent plumbing repairs or exposure to hot tubs.

