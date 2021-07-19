Police seek suspect in 3 assaults on women in Ann Arbor

Police are seeking a suspect in three assaults reported in downtown Ann Arbor in the last week.

The first assault was reported at about 10 p.m. Friday at Nickels Arcade, the covered shopping district between State and Maynard, the Police Department said in a statement.

"A man punched a female and told her to be quiet," the release said. "She immediately kicked him in the groin and started screaming, causing the suspect to flee on foot."

In a second incident reported about 4 a.m. Saturday near Catherine and North Division, the suspect "jumped out near a driveway where he appeared to be hiding, punched a woman, grabbed her throat, and told her to be quiet," police said. "The woman kicked the suspect and was able to flee on foot."

A third incident was reported at 11:14 p.m. Sunday near West Huron and Ashley.

The man forced a woman into a nearby portable toilet and assaulted her, but she fought him off, fled and called out to friends nearby, who called 911, police said. Officers arrived but couldn't find him.

In response to the incidents, Ann Arbor police and the University of Michigan public safety department have increased patrols at night.

"We advise residents and visitors in Ann Arbor to be extra vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking around at night," police said. "Look assertive and trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative. We also recommend walking with a friend or co-worker in well-lit areas and avoiding isolated areas."

The suspect has been described as a man in his early 20s, clean-shaven, about 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call (734) 794-6930, Ext. 49302 or an anonymous tip line at (734) 794-6939. Tips can also be emailed to tips@a2gov.org or dmurphy@a2gov.org.