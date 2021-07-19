MICHIGAN

Saginaw woman wins $4 million on scratch-off ticket

Amelia Benavides-Colón
The Detroit News
View Comments

Saginaw County — A Saginaw County woman won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery's $200,000,000 Riches instant game.

The woman, who choose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Singh's Market located at 805 Shattuck Road in Saginaw. 

Saginaw woman's winning $4 million dollar ticket

"I revealed the ‘CASH’ symbol and knew I won big," she said. "I slowly scratched the amount and when I revealed the ‘4’ and then the ‘M’ I couldn’t help but holler,” she said. 

The woman chose to receive her prize in a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million, said Michigan Lottery in a statement.

Since its launch in March, $200,000,000 Riches players have won more than $60 million.

More than $171 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top prizes, 33 $10,000 prizes and 802 $3,000 prizes. 

View Comments