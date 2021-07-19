Saginaw woman wins $4 million on scratch-off ticket

Saginaw County — A Saginaw County woman won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery's $200,000,000 Riches instant game.

The woman, who choose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Singh's Market located at 805 Shattuck Road in Saginaw.

"I revealed the ‘CASH’ symbol and knew I won big," she said. "I slowly scratched the amount and when I revealed the ‘4’ and then the ‘M’ I couldn’t help but holler,” she said.

The woman chose to receive her prize in a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million, said Michigan Lottery in a statement.

Since its launch in March, $200,000,000 Riches players have won more than $60 million.

More than $171 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top prizes, 33 $10,000 prizes and 802 $3,000 prizes.