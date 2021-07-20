Credit card skimmer device found at Gladwin Co. gas station, state officials say

State officials announced Tuesday they are investigating the source of a credit card skimmer found at a Gladwin County gas station.

Weights and measures inspectors from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spotted the high-tech device during a recent routine inspection at the Cimarron convenience store on M-30 in Gladwin, representatives said in a statement.

The high-tech device is operated through Bluetooth, meaning information can be accessed without removing it from the pump, according to the release.

“Bottom line, this is theft. The criminals are stealing someone’s personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Gary McDowell, the department's director. “Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers pocketbooks and personal identification.”

The credit card skimmers cannot be seen outside the pump and are located inside, where the devices copy card information, state officials said.

“The station owner had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s lab division director. “Unfortunately, the thieves sliced through it, likely with some type of thin razor blade, making it very difficult to see the cut.”

The department is working with the FBI and local law enforcement to find suspects.

Visitors who believe their information could have been compromised are asked to contact their bank.