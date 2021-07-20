Demonstrators in Novi seek audit in 2020 election

Detroit News staff and wire reports

Novi — The Michigan Conservative Coalition held a rally Tuesday in Novi to renew its demand for a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election.

Carrying U.S. flags and messages such as "Trump won," hundreds of demonstrators gathered near Eight Mile and Haggerty to voice their support.

“With more revelations about Arizona's and Georgia's troubling election processes coming out nearly every day, we need to let Michigan’s elected representatives and, frankly, the world know that we demand a forensic audit in Michigan,” said Rosanne Ponkowski, president of Michigan Conservative Coalition, in a statement.

“Until this critical forensic audit is conducted, voters will not trust Michigan elections again. Who won in 2020? Let’s find that out. Citizens deserve and demand action in Lansing.”

Michigan Democratic Party officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the event.

Democrat Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan in the November 2020 election.

The reviews by local election officials, a series of court rulings, bipartisan boards of canvassers and an investigation by the GOP-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee have upheld the results.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, the Senate’s Republican leadership initiated the unprecedented partisan audit of votes in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, despite the fact that the votes already had been counted, recounted and certified.

Last week, Trump issued three statements in two days falsely claiming that voting fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona's electoral votes.

Also last week, during a contentious and unusual six-hour hearing, a Detroit federal judge labeled elements of a unsuccessful lawsuit to have Trump named Michigan's winner "fantastical," "obviously questionable" and "layers of hearsay." U.S. District Judge Linda Parker also said lawyers have a responsibility to investigate assertions they present.