N.C. woman charged in mother's stabbing on northern Mich. road trip

A 45-year-old North Carolina woman accused of stabbing her mom in the arm while on a road trip in northern Michigan has been charged, state police said Tuesday.

Jami Faye Evans was charged Monday in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County with a count of assault with a dangerous weapon, officials said. A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for Aug. 5.

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were called at about 8:30 p.m. last Wednesday to a location on South M-37 Highway near the KOA Campground in Mayfield Township in Grand Traverse County. They spoke with the people involved and witnesses.

Police said a 64-year-old Mesick woman, her daughter and two grandchildren were returning from a camping trip in the Upper Peninsula in a vehicle.

The woman and her daughter, a 45-year-old woman from Havelock, N.C., had apparently been arguing the entire trip. The fight escalated when the daughter lit a cigarette in the car and refused to extinguish it.

Police said the mother pulled over to confront her daughter. At that point, the daughter produced a three-inch folding knife and stabbed her mother in the forearm.

Troopers arrested the daughter and recovered the knife at the scene. Her mother was taken to a hospital and treated for the wound on her arm.

