Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in Lapeer County hit-and-run; driver arrested

A driver was arrested Tuesday in a Lapeer County hit-and-run that left a pedestrian and his two dogs dead, authorities said.

A 911 call at 7:20 a.m. alerted county sheriff's officials as well as state and local police to the incident along the edge of Hunters Creek Road near Five Lakes in Lapeer Township. Authorities determined a 59-year-old Metamora man had been walking east along the south shoulder with a poodle and pit bull when a vehicle struck them, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The owner was rushed to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital and succumbed to his injuries shortly after 8 a.m. His dogs were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Evidence and debris determined the vehicle involved was a dark gray Chevy Malibu; the description was broadcast to law enforcement.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a car matching the description driving erratically southbound on Rochester Road near Leonard.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as a 28-year-old woman from Columbiaville, became a person of interest and was eventually arrested, officials said.

She was held at the Lapeer County Jail. The case was expected to be presented to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of criminal charges, investigators said Tuesday night.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Lapeer Township Police at (810) 664-3700 or the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at (810) 245-1381.