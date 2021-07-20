Man in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV in Three Rivers
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A man is dead after the motorized wheelchair he was using was struck by a SUV Monday in southwestern Michigan, police said.
Officers were called at about 6:40 p.m. Monday to the area of Millard and Erie for a report of a crash between a SUV and a motorized wheelchair, according to authorities.
Police said in a Facebook post the person using the wheelchair was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of his family.
They also said the investigation is ongoing.
