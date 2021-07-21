Man found dead at base of Mackinac Island's Arch Rock

Mackinac Island police are investigating the death of a man discovered Wednesday at the base of Arch Rock, a natural geological formation overlooking Lake Huron.

The man was 42 and from the Upper Penninsula, said Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski. His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

The man's phone and a pack of cigarettes were found at the top of the rock, Topolski said. Other items that presumably belonged to the man were found in an area that is not accessible to the public, and is railed off, Topolski said.

"So he had to make an effort to get out there," Topolski said. "There is no danger to the public, and there is no suspicion of foul play."

Police got a call from a passerby Wednesday morning, prompting them to close off the area for a few hours to investigate. But it has since reopened.

Arch Rock is located on the southeast side of the island and is among the most photographed places.

"It is prohibited to go on the arch and there are signs posted," said Dominick Miller, chief of marketing for Mackinac State Historic Parks.