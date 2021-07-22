Man found at Arch Rock on Mackinac Island died by suicide, police say

The Detroit News

A man whose body was discovered at a popular tourist destination on Mackinac Island had committed suicide, police said.

The body was discovered Wednesday morning at the base of Arch Rock, a limestone arch that rises 146 feet above Lake Huron.

Originally there was conjecture the man had climbed onto the arch and slipped, but Mackinac Island police said they discovered a suicide note written by the man.

Authorities didn't identify the man at the request of his parents. He was in his 40s and lived in the Upper Peninsula.

"The men and women of the Mackinac Island Police Department offer our sincere condolences to the victim's family as they face the difficult days ahead," said Doug Topolski, chief of the island Police Department.

The man's parents urged anyone in crisis to seek counseling.

Anyone who may be considering harming themselves or knows anyone who is doing so can call the Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition at (800) 562-7622, said the police.

The island police were assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Mackinac County Medical Examiner's Office.