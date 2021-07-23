Rain, strong storms, heat and humidity back for southern Michigan

The Detroit News

After several sunny, though sometimes hazy, days for Michigan, rain returns across the southern portion of the state on Friday and Saturday, and some of it has the potential to be severe.

Portions of western Michigan are under a flood advisory early Friday as thunderstorms are pounding Muskegon, Kent and Ottawa counties.

The National Weather Service says that just before 6 a.m. today, “rain gauges indicated 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Coopersville areas. Minor flooding is expected.”

Kent and Muskegon counties also saw heavy rain and there are reports of some minor flooding.

Those storms are headed for southeast Michigan, though the weather service says “the bulk of activity should hold mostly west of I-75.”

But Saturday brings a greater risk of severe weather across the region.

Higher humidity will increase instability as a warm front descends into lower Michigan. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are possible, and more than a half inch of rain is likely.

The weather Saturday will again create dangerous conditions along Lake Michigan.

More:Michigan seeks to ban swimming at state beaches in high-wave conditions

The National Weather Service warns that high wave action, strong currents and dangerous conditions are expected in Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties from Saturday morning through evening, and piers in those areas may be heavily swamped by 3-5 foot waves.

“The south sides of the piers at Grand Haven and Pere Marquette parks will be particularly dangerous,” according to the weather agency.

Temperatures will be rising along with the humidity. For most of southern Michigan on Friday, rain and clouds will keep the temperatures in the upper 70s, but those readings will steadily climb into the upper 80s by Sunday.