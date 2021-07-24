Faster Horses attendees should get tested for COVID-19, health department says

Michigan health department officials are encouraging concertgoers who attended the Faster Horses Festival last weekend to get tested for COVID-19 after an outbreak was traced back to the event.

State health department officials are working with local health departments to investigate a cluster of cases of COVID-19 connected to the three-day country music festival held in Brooklyn, Michigan.

At least 17 cases of COVID-19 have been identified among the festival's attendees, including some who were at the festival while they were infectious, health officials said.

The festival, which took place July 16-19, included attendees who camped at the festival site at Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County. Unvaccinated attendees of the festival may have been exposed.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms. “

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms – from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.

All unvaccinated attendees should get tested or those who have been fully vaccinated should get tested if they develop symptoms. Visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find a testing site.

Nearly 5 million Michigan residents 16 years and older have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is approaching nearly 900,000 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in 19,883 deaths since March 2020.

