Man falls to his death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

A 21-year-old Metro Detroit man lost his footing and fell to his death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula, authorities said.

The man was identified as Dominic Rotondi of Lincoln Park.

Rotondi, for "reasons ... unknown," stepped over a fence Saturday at the top of Miners Castle, lost his footing and fell about 100 feet, striking the cliff face and landing in Lake Superior, the National Park Service said.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m.

Officials said the Alger County Sheriff's Office and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore park rangers responded.

The investigation is ongoing by the National Park Service.

Associated Press contributed.