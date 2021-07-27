GLWA CEO McCormick plans to step down following flooding

Detroit — The head of the Great Lakes Water Authority is planning to step down following weeks of flooding and questions regarding the region's infrastructure, three sources familiar with the decision told The Detroit News on Tuesday.

The revelation about GLWA CEO Sue McCormick comes as the water authority issued a statement late Tuesday night to The Detroit News that “Great Lakes Water Authority Board Members and team members were notified of a pending leadership retirement at the utility" via GLWA spokeswoman Michelle Zdrodowski. "We cannot offer any additional information until after GLWA's Board of Directors meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday."

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said he learned Tuesday evening that McCormick had submitted a letter of resignation to the authority's board and he welcomed her decision.

“I think it’s time for new leadership and a new direction,” Hackel said. “I wish her well, but it’s probably a good thing for all involved.”

Earlier Tuesday, McCormick gave an update to Detroit's City Council that she was unaware of a power outage that compromised a major city pump station days ahead of historic June rainstorms.

McCormick on Tuesday told the city council that the electrical issue was not reported to GLWA leadership and that an investigation into the rain events is underway.

She expects that the probe also will provide clarity on who knew what, and when.

"We have begun our independent investigation. I anticipate ... it is quite possible that we will find that there may be something somewhere in the system where someone knew (of the outage)," McCormick told council members, adding "but no one at the leadership was aware."

Earlier this month, McCormick said the rainfall overwhelmed the GLWA regional system and was not caused by any single pumping station or any single element within the regional system, adding she doesn't believe the flood could have been prevented.

The storms in June devastated communities in Macomb and Wayne County, but hit Grosse Pointe, Dearborn and Detroit the hardest. Another storm in mid-July reflooded some of the impacted homes.

On Tuesday, McCormick faced questions from council in response to a Monday report by The Detroit News that revealed a power outage at the Freud pump station sat unfixed for two days before the "1,000-year" rain event hit June 25 and before the authority contends it knew about it.

The Freud and Conner Creek pump stations are responsible for pumping water out and away from the east side of Detroit, including the chronically flooded Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood.

Because of the June 23 power outage, Freud pump station was down five of eight pumps when rains hit June 25. Power wasn't restored to the station until June 30.

McCormick has maintained she didn't learn about the outage until the morning of June 25. DTE Energy said it assisted Detroit Public Lighting Department in addressing the outage, which the utility company said occurred when a third-party contractor hit an underground wire and damage a cable and conduit leading from Ludden substation to Freud.

DTE has maintained Freud still is on the Detroit Public Lighting Department electrical system. Freud is one of 40 remaining locations that need to be transferred to the DTE system under a 2014 agreement Detroit entered with the company

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials said they have received about 25,000 flood claims stemming from the June 25 and 26 rain events. The department has 33,000 overall between June and the separate rain event earlier in July, said Bryan Peckinpaugh, a spokesman for DWSD.

DWSD declined to comment pending an official announcement.

Gary Brown, director of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department, told the Detroit City Council earlier this month that a separate investigation of issues involving the pumping station on Freud Street took place after heavy rains in 2016. Since then, Brown added, $30 million has been invested into the station "to rebuild those pumps and those pumps worked as designed."

McCormick said after the 2016 failure, water officials reconstructed some pumps.

GLWA estimate it will cost $250 million to further improve Freud Street and Conner Creek pumping stations.

The authority said it plans to spend $1.7 billion over the next five years for water and sewage improvements in the state, including $285 million slotted for next year.

