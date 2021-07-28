Boy, 4, stable after being shot in Saginaw home

A 4-year-old Saginaw boy is in stable condition after being wounded Monday in a shooting, state police said.

Officials said Wednesday the shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Avon near Bay and West Genesee in Saginaw.

State police troopers and Saginaw police officers were called to a home for a report of a shooting and found the incident happened inside the house and the 4-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Medics took the boy to a hospital.

Officials said a person of interest has been identified in the incident and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1289 or Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at (800) 422-5245.

