Storms Thursday could provide early thunder, heavy rainfall

The Detroit News

The sound of thunder and heavy rain could be a wake-up call for west, southwest and southeast Michigan residents early Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather advisory for all of Michigan for Thursday, with rainfall moving from Wisconsin over Lake Michigan and across the state after midnight. The greatest chance for severe weather is forecast to be in west Michigan and, especially, southwest and southeast Michigan.

"If current thinking on the track holds, the greatest threat for damaging winds remains across Lenawee County and to the west," the weather service said early Wednesday. "The rest of southeast Michigan can still expect to see likely showers and thunderstorms during this time."

Some of those thunderstorms could be severe and rain could be heavy, raising the risks of flooding yet again.

"The excessive rainfall threat remains along and south of a line from Owosso to Detroit," the weather agency says. "(The) bulk of heavy rainfall will fall between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. with storm total rainfall averaging .5 to 1 inch. Locally higher amounts over a short period of time will very much be possible as the complex of thunderstorms rolls through southeast Michigan. This could lead to flooding of low lying and prone urban areas along with rises in area creeks and streams."

The weather outlook improves after Thursday morning, both in terms of rain and temperature. The storm system ushers in a cold front, which will keep temperatures in the 70s for a few days, and there is no extreme heat or humidity in the forecast.