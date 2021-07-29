Early storms race through Michigan; cooler temps, low humidity ahead

The Detroit News

A line of strong thunderstorms moved through central Michigan early Thursday, producing significant rain, wind and lightning that affected the Thumb area in a line from Bad Axe to Millington before heading out over Lake Huron.

Additionally, storms moved through Hillsdale County in southeast Michigan just before 6 a.m., producing winds up to 55 mph before pushing into Ohio.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties until 10 a.m., though the bulk of the rain remained to the extreme southwest and northeast areas of that region. A watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

The Detroit area was largely spared, as rain moved both north and south of the city. View National Weather Service radar here. Scattered showers and storms could pop up until early afternoon.

The storm system pushed through Michigan during the overnight hours from the northwest across Lake Michigan. Beaches in Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties in west Michigan could see dangerous conditions through Friday morning. High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected, according to the National Weather Service, and piers may be swamped by waves.

After the cold front, humidity will drop through the day, and temperatures will moderate for the rest of the week into the weekend.