350,000 residents asked to requalify for jobless aid failed to respond

Lansing — About 350,000 people failed to respond in time to a state request in late June to re-attest to their qualifications for pandemic unemployment assistance after a state error required the jobless agency to mail 690,000 notices to unemployment recipients.

Another 241,000 individuals asked to requalify did respond to the state and their requalifications are being processed, according to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The 350,000 nonrespondents will still have their overpayments waived, the state said in a Friday press release. The state contended many of the 350,000 may be individuals who have stopped receiving benefits.

“For those who did not respond, we want to assure them that claimants who are no longer eligible won’t have to return the money they received when, through no fault of their own, they chose one of the four non-eligible reasons," said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director for the unemployment insurance agency.

The remaining roughly 99,000 notices for which the state did not provide status updates include additional mailings for individuals who "received multiple requalification letters based on their case," agency spokesman Nick Assendelft said.

It's likely those 241,000 respondents also will receive waivers for any overpayment based on a statement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month. Whitmer said she was would ask the federal government for waivers for claimants "who followed the rules and received benefits through no fault of their own."

The statement from the agency came after the state mailed 648,100 notice in late June to inform claimants that they would have to submit new self-attestations to verify their eligibility for federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

The new self-attestations were required after eligibility criteria the state developed early in the pandemic for PUA benefits was rejected by the Department of Labor earlier this year. Instead, the Department of Labor issued three new federal criteria an individual could mark.

The additional federal qualifications also mean about 42,092 residents denied pandemic unemployment assistance can reapply to see if they meet the new standards.

In the agency's late June letter, the state unemployment agency indicated those found ineligible under the new criteria would be evaluated to determine whether they owed money back, and a potential waiver of that overpayment.

The notifications led to frustration from lawmakers who have been fielding constituent calls for nearly a year and a half.

GOP Rep. Steve Johnson, the Wayland Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said his committee will open an investigation into the Unemployment Insurance Agency and, on Thursday, he released information on a form that the 648,100 people who received a request for re-attestation can fill out. The form appears to be capturing information for lawmakers to understand the breadth of the issue.

“We need to provide people with a voice and ensure those voices are heard," Johnson said in a statement. "Right now, they’ve simply been handed a letter by the state and the onus is on them to make sure they don’t owe the state any money because of the state’s mistake."

