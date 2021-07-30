How to apply for COVID rental assistance in Michigan

Michigan officials are urging renters and landlords in need to apply for almost $500 million in unspent rental assistance grants as a moratorium on evictions is set to expire Saturday.

State officials and nonprofit groups are urging tenants and landlords to apply for the aid as they work through a backlog of nearly 32,000 applications, more than half in Wayne County. If 65% of the funding isn't obligated by Sept. 30, state officials warn the U.S. Treasury Department could reclaim the remaining money for rental and utility assistance.

►For subscribers: Michigan has $500M in unclaimed eviction prevention aid as ban expires

Here's how to apply for aid: