University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccination

The University of Michigan is requiring all students, faculty and staff at its three Michigan campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the fall semester,citing rising case numbers and the rapid spread of the delta variant.

University President Mark Schissel said in a letter Friday that the requirement is in line with recommendations from campus public health experts. The vaccine requirement will help protect people with compromised immune systems and the young children of students and employees, he said.

"We acknowledge the magnitude of this decision and we do not make it lightly," Schlissel wrote. "Following our principles of putting the safety of our faculty, staff, students and patients first, we are confident this is the right approach."

The university is the latest in a series of Michigan institutions to issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Health systems including Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health, Trinity Health, Ascension and Henry Ford Health System issued vaccine requirements for their staff and others on their Michigan campuses. Marble Bar, a Detroit nightclub, started Friday requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

More:Beaumont, Spectrum to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Most universities haven't taken that step.

Michigan State University has not issued a vaccine mandate for students or employees, although it requires them to fill out a survey about their vaccination status. Officials said they might revisit the policy "over the next several weeks" on a web page about their COVID-19 response.

Wayne State University will require students living in the dorms to get vaccinated, the university announced Monday. Students start moving in next month.

Oakland University also will require vaccinations for students living on campus.

Western Michigan and Central Michigan universities are offering incentives to vaccinated students and employees. Prizes include gift cards and scholarships.

Northern Michigan University does not require students or employees to get vaccinated, but said it will not lift pandemic restrictions unless a high percentage of people on campus or vaccinated.

All University of Michigan faculty, staff and students, including those learning remotely, will have to submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. The university will provide information by early August about seeking religious and medical exemptions. It also will provide students, faculty and staff with advisers who can answer questions about the vaccine.

Those who don't get vaccinated and don't get an exemption will face "appropriate campus disciplinary measures," Schlissel wrote. He did not outline those measures but said the university will share further details.

As of Friday, 81% of students and 65% of employees on the Ann Arbor campus have reported receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as have 76% of Michigan Medicine employees. Vaccination rates are lower among employees of the university's Dearborn and Flint campuses as well as among temporary employees.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com