Body of boater in Monroe Twp. found after crash; teen's body recovered from Detroit River canal

The body of a boater was found at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday after a boat crash in Monroe Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash took place Sunday in Laplaisance Creek in Bolles Harbor, according to Sheriff Troy Goodnough. The body of the boater was located a short distance from the crash site.

The boater was identified as Francis Brown III of Monroe, a lieutenant in the Monroe Fire Department. He worked in the department 11 years.

The death comes during a weekend that claimed the life of a teen in a canal off of the Detroit River on Saturday.

The Detroit Police Department was called at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday after a 15-year-old who was swimming in a canal didn't resurface.

He had been helping with yard work on the 100 block of Keelson before going swimming, according to preliminary information.

