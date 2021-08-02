Grand Blanc man, 27, faces charges of possessing child pornography

Grand Blanc — A Grand Blanc resident has been charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Mark Christopher Herrick, 27, of Grand Blanc was arrested and digital evidence was seized from his home. An investigation by Michigan State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force was initiated when authorities heard allegations that Herrick was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

After a search warrant to his residence, Herrick was charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Herrick was arraigned Friday.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at missingkids.org.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at missingkids.org/cybertipline.