Michigan girl, 8, drowns in Lake Huron, 2nd child rescued

Associated Press

East Tawas — An 8-year-old Saginaw girl drowned in Lake Huron over the weekend after she began struggling while swimming with relatives near Tawas Point State Park, officials said.

The girl was at the park Saturday with her family and they were swimming with a group when witnesses saw her and a second girl in distress in the water, said Peter Wright, a captain with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division.

“Witnesses responded, they were able to get to one of the girls and get her back to shore. But the other one went under, never resurfaced," Wright said.

The deceased girl was located about 90 minutes later by a dive team around 50 yards offshore and in about 20 feet of water, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The DNR Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident at Tawas Point State Park, which is located along Lake Huron on the northeast coast of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.