Truck crashes into troopers during traffic stop near Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids — A Michigan State Police patrol vehicle was rear-ended Sunday by a truck traveling south on U.S. 131.

Grand Rapids troopers pulled over a vehicle on southbound U.S. 131 between 36th and 44th. The driver of the vehicle stopped on the left side of the highway at the median wall and, as a trooper approached to ask the driver to pull to a safer location, a truck hit the patrol car from behind.

The crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the originally stopped vehicle. The trooper driving the patrol vehicle sustained a minor leg injury and was checked out at a hospital.

There were no serious injuries sustained in the primary and secondary crashes. Two lanes of U.S. 131 were closed as the crash was investigated