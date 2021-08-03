2 teens killed, 1 injured in Superior Township crash, sheriff's officials say

Washtenaw County Sheriff's officials are investigating a crash Monday in Superior Township that left two teens dead and a third injured.

Deputies were alerted to the crash on Superior Road near First at about 2:15 p.m.

"It appears that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Superior Rd. at a high rate of speed as it crossed the railroad tracks, lost control, and overturned," said Derrick Jackson, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's director of community engagement.

Three teens, all female, were inside, he said.

The 19-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger died at the scene, Jackson said.

A 15-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital. She "was alert and conscious" at the time, Jackson said. An update on her status was not available early Tuesday.

"Details of what precipitated the crash are limited at this time," Jackson said.

The road was closed for about five hours Monday as authorities investigated the scene.