One lane reopens on NB I-75 at I-696 amid sinkhole repair work

Madison Heights — One lane has reopened on northbound Interstate 75 at Interstate 696 to 12 Mile, a day earlier than projected as work continues to repair a sinkhole.

The left and center lanes of northbound 1-75 near 11 Mile have been repaired and repaved after voids were discovered Friday under the pavement, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Crews are working to open a second northbound lane by the end of the week. Southbound I-75 remains unchanged, with two lanes open through the area.

Crews had been working in the area as part of MDOT's I-75 Modernization project, which included reconstructing in 2019 and 2020 more than 8.5 miles of freeway between north of 13 Mile to Coolidge Highway.