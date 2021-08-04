3 in fatal Michigan rock-throwing case get probation

The Detroit News

Flint — Three young Michigan men who were teens when they were part of a rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on Interstate 75 were put on probation after spending more than three years in custody while their case was stuck in court.

The court hearing Tuesday ended a saga that began in 2017 when Ken White was struck by a rock thrown from an overpass in Genesee County. He was a passenger in a van.

“I wish I could take back those regrettable, bad decisions,” Mark Sekelsky said. “I never intended to hurt anyone and now I have to live with it, knowing I was involved in someone’s untimely death.”

Sekelsky, 19, Trevor Gray, 18, and Mikadyn Payne, 19, appeared in Genesee County court. Their case lasted years because of a dispute over whether they would be treated as juveniles or adults.

Judge Joseph Farah refused to honor the request of the prosecutor's office to treat them as juveniles. But the Michigan Court of Appeals in May said Farah had exceeded his authority when he blocked the deal.

The three stood in front of a different judge, Duncan Beagle, who asked them, “What were you guys thinking?”

“I don’t think we were thinking at all. We were just dumb kids,” Sekelsky said.

After completing a year of probation, the three will not have a felony record, defense attorney Frank Manley said.

The person accused of actually throwing the rock, Kyle Anger, now 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 39 months in prison. He was released in January with credit for time served in jail before his plea.